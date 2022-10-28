See full details
Food rescue efforts make barely a dent in NZ's food waste mountain

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Food rescue efforts make barely a dent in NZ's food waste mountain
The PM's chief science adviser, Juliet Gerrard, is investigating why we waste so much food. (Image: NZME)
Rescuing food is a growing industry but is only a stopgap measure for addressing New Zealand's food waste problem.The office of the prime minister's chief science adviser has reported on food rescue as part of an ongoing investigation into food waste.The report estimated that more than 11,500 tonnes of food was saved by food rescue organisations in 2021, involving over 4,000 volunteers. This month, parliament's environment select committee estimated that more than 120,000 tonnes of food was sent to landfill each year. Apar...

