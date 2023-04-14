Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Gross emissions down slightly on reduced farm activity

Gross emissions down slightly on reduced farm activity
Agriculture remains NZ's largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. (Image: Unsplashed)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
New Zealand’s net greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021 as gross emissions fell according to the latest annual inventory.  The country has the fifth highest emissions per capita among 44 industrialised countries.The Ministry for the Environment's (MfE) greenhouse gas inventory, released on April 13, is the official annual report of all human-induced emissions and removals of greenhouse gases in NZ.It showed that gross emissions had decreased by 0.7% from 2020, mostly due to lower dairy and sheep emissions from falling livestock n...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

More Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience
Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 12 Apr 2023
NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'
Environment

NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'

Climate scientists have just completed their 46th annual survey of NZ glaciers and the outlook isn't rosy.

Greg Hurrell 03 Apr 2023
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 31 Mar 2023