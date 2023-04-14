Gross emissions down slightly on reduced farm activity

Agriculture remains NZ's largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. (Image: Unsplashed)

New Zealand’s net greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021 as gross emissions fell according to the latest annual inventory. The country has the fifth highest emissions per capita among 44 industrialised countries.The Ministry for the Environment's (MfE) greenhouse gas inventory, released on April 13, is the official annual report of all human-induced emissions and removals of greenhouse gases in NZ.It showed that gross emissions had decreased by 0.7% from 2020, mostly due to lower dairy and sheep emissions from falling livestock n...