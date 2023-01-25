MBIE pushes airport-based hydrogen-production plant

Officials keen on hydrogen in aviation sector. (Image: Getty)

An airport-based green hydrogen plant is being proposed to prod New Zealand’s aviation sector towards a low-emissions future.A new report from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and consultants Arup said all roads lead to hydrogen in aviation.No airport has been suggested for a pilot green hydrogen plant, which would generate hydrogen using renewable electricity.One contender could be Christchurch Airport, which last year signed an agreement with Hamburg Airport in Germany to develop hydrogen solutions for aircraft...