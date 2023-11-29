Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Multibillion-dollar native reforestation scheme could pay for itself, backers say

Multibillion-dollar native reforestation scheme could pay for itself, backers say
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 29 Nov 2023
A multibillion-dollar plan to plant an area the size of Waikato in native forest over the next 10 years aims to make New Zealand net carbon negative, and effectively pay for itself.All those behind the plan have to do now is convince the new government to back it and fund the upfront costs.Recloaking Papatūānuku is a scheme to restore and improve 2.1 million hectares of native forest across New Zealand over the next decade.The initiative will be presented at COP28 in Dubai next month. It is being spearheaded by registered charity Pure...
TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn
Markets

TradeWindow slashes staff and cash burn

Monthly cash burn of $1m last year should fall to $200,000 by the end of this year.

Pattrick Smellie 9:46am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Economy

All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

Westpac has three scenarios: neutral, dovish and hawkish. Neutral is the most likely.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
All eyes on RBNZ's cash rate forecasts

More Environment

Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes
Policy

Flurry of legal action expected over environmental policy changes

The coalition wants a raft of changes to planning rules and other regulations.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Nov 2023
Waste is Money: What we learned
Infrastructure

Waste is Money: What we learned

The series covered big and small firms, safety, lobbying, recycling and council contracts.

Cécile Meier 28 Nov 2023
ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite
Opinion

Daniel Street: ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite

Supply chain emissions are on average 11 times greater than operational emissions.

Daniel Street 22 Nov 2023
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit
Property

Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

Environment Southland now wants a 'whole-of-site' regulatory approach.

Brent Melville 16 Nov 2023