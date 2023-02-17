Menu
Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused, say researchers

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
Researchers into biodiversity have called into question the Predator Free 2050 programme, and say its focus is too narrow to fix New Zealand’s degraded biodiversity.Vested interests and socio-political pressures appeared to be distorting conservation priorities.In a paper from Te Pūnaha Matatini, authors John Leathwick and Andrea Byrom said controlling ungulates such as deer, pigs, goats and chamois had been largely ignored in recent times, yet had a major effect on biodiversity. Te Pūnaha Matatini is a Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE...
