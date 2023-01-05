Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Ransomware attack cost DoC $360,000

Ransomware attack cost DoC $360,000
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 05 Jan 2023
A ransomware attack on the Department of Conservation's Mount Cook search and rescue base in July 2021 cost $360,000 to deal with, a December review of the department shows.According to a press release at the time of the attack, the personal data of 11 people might have been compromised. Staff were unable to access data due to malware. There was no indication that any ransom was paid by the Department of Conservation (DoC).According to digital security company Avast, 25% of New Zealanders were targeted several times a week by scam mess...
Markets Free Market close

NZ's market continues to be full of new year cheer

Unlike the North Island, New Zealand’s market wasn’t seeing the same “soggy start” to the year, said Devon Funds' Greg Smith.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Property

House sales ebb, but prices cling on – Barfoot

Auckland prices stabilised during the final quarter of the year.

Brent Melville 3:30pm
Energy

Boosting biofuels won't affect food production

The lack of domestic capacity won't derail the government's plans.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm

More Environment

Environment

Dr Jan Wright gets another title – dame

NZ's top environmental watchdog for a decade is honoured by the King.

Riley Kennedy 31 Dec 2022
Environment

Funding cuts: when good pines could go wild

"Unmanaged" forestry carbon sinks could worsen New Zealand's wilding pine problem.

Greg Hurrell 23 Dec 2022
Environment

Yet more RMA reform reading for submitters

A new document dump is intended to help submitters respond to the government's RMA reforms.

Staff reporters 16 Dec 2022
Policy

New environment secretary appointed

Councils may welcome a new environment policy boss who has experience of their part in the system.

Ian Llewellyn 14 Dec 2022