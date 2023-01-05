Ransomware attack cost DoC $360,000

(Image: Getty)

A ransomware attack on the Department of Conservation's Mount Cook search and rescue base in July 2021 cost $360,000 to deal with, a December review of the department shows.According to a press release at the time of the attack, the personal data of 11 people might have been compromised. Staff were unable to access data due to malware. There was no indication that any ransom was paid by the Department of Conservation (DoC).According to digital security company Avast, 25% of New Zealanders were targeted several times a week by scam mess...