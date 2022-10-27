See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Environment

Recycling is a last resort for minimising waste

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Recycling is a last resort for minimising waste
Startups are working on ways of reducing the amount of waste that's sent to landfills or has to be recycled. (Image: Waste Management)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 27 Oct 2022
RELATED
Businesses need to put more weight on reforming their upstream processes, rather than relying on the public to recycle the resulting waste.That was a key message from Recycling Week, hosted from Oct 17-21 by recycling processing company Reclaim.The push towards a low-waste and circular economy has driven the formation of New Zealand startups, with businesses such as Foodprint, Critical and Reusabowl sharing their insights during the week. Not every company is new on the scene. Reclaim is a privately owned recycling materials processor...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Policy
Brown: Ports of Auckland not up for sale
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Wayne Brown has told potential foreign owners of Auckland's port not to waste their money.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Finance
Skellerup's chief: transformation not yet finished
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

The company’s growth was not yet over, the company's annual meeting was told in Auckland yesterday.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.