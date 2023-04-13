Science helping to build storm resilience

MBIE has allocated $10.8 million for scientific research and data collection. (Image: Getty)

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and data collection after weather events on the North Island.So far, $5.76m has been allocated to projects involving nine research institutes.“There is a high demand for evidence to address immediate needs and inform recovery decisions following devastating weather eve...