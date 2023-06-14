Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels

Scion researchers will test if pine forest soils are helping reducing NZ’s methane levels
Scion scientist Kathryn Walker is leading a project to measure the consumption of methane by soil microbes. (Image: Scion)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
A new research project is hoping to find out whether New Zealand’s plantation forests can measurably reduce net methane emissions from the microbes in their soils. The research by Scion will find out how much methane is consumed by a class of bacteria known as methanotrophs. The crown research institute, which specialises in forestry and wood-derived research, hopes its work will contribute to a better understanding of NZ’s total emissions budget. Scion scientist and project lead, Kathryn Walker, told BusinessDesk there ha...
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

More Environment

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi
Primary Sector

Kermadec marine sanctuary proposal rejected by iwi

Environment minister David Parker said it was “very disappointing” that iwi organisations had decided to oppose a proposal to turn the stalled Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary into a reality.Former prime minister John Key announced what would be New Zealand’s largest marine sanctuary in...

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
National party opens door to change on genetic engineering
Policy

National party opens door to change on genetic engineering

National has re-opened an old debate, but the reaction so far has been muted.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jun 2023
Nature can help save us from flooding
Infrastructure

Dean Spicer: Nature can help save us from flooding

More than 100 homes were at risk until a stream was turned into a water holding area.

Dean Spicer 08 Jun 2023