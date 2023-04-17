Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Victoria University backing environmental startups for million-pound prizes

Victoria University backing environmental startups for million-pound prizes
XFrame co-founder Ged Finch is vying for £1 million from the Earthshot Prize for his startup. (Image: Victoria University of Wellington)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
Victoria University of Wellington has nominated three technology startup companies for bids to win £1 million (NZ$1.98m) from an environmental charity founded by Prince William.The Earthshot Prize is offering a total of £5m to winners in five categories which will be announced this year. The five categories are protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, fix our climate, and build a waste-free world.The top 15 finalists will receive mentoring from international specialists on how to scale up their ideas. The annual...
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
Primary Sector

Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination

Investors have to ask themselves whether the dilution is worth it. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A saga of incomprehension

Understanding the ways in which the Reserve Bank achieves its objectives can be like navigating a labyrinth.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
A saga of incomprehension
Policy

Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

The government says it is consent friendly to renewable power generation.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Solar farms fast-tracked as consent reform moves closer

More Environment

Gross emissions down slightly on reduced farm activity
Environment

Gross emissions down slightly on reduced farm activity

Gross greenhouse gas emissions fell but net emissions rose.

Greg Hurrell 14 Apr 2023
Science helping to build storm resilience
Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 13 Apr 2023
NZ's fresh water quality under pressure
Environment

NZ's fresh water quality under pressure

We have no clear idea of whether NZ's fresh water use is sustainable or not, according to a new survey.

Greg Hurrell 12 Apr 2023
NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'
Environment

NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'

Climate scientists have just completed their 46th annual survey of NZ glaciers and the outlook isn't rosy.

Greg Hurrell 03 Apr 2023