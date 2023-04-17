Victoria University backing environmental startups for million-pound prizes

XFrame co-founder Ged Finch is vying for £1 million from the Earthshot Prize for his startup. (Image: Victoria University of Wellington)

Victoria University of Wellington has nominated three technology startup companies for bids to win £1 million (NZ$1.98m) from an environmental charity founded by Prince William.The Earthshot Prize is offering a total of £5m to winners in five categories which will be announced this year. The five categories are protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, fix our climate, and build a waste-free world.The top 15 finalists will receive mentoring from international specialists on how to scale up their ideas. The annual...