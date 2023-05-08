Menu
Wayne Brown wants council to work with property owners on storm resilience
Wayne Brown: "If we rebuild, we have to build better." (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 08 May 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says he would prefer the council works with property owners building storm resilience and not on managed retreat.In late January, parts of Auckland were severely damaged by a rapid downpour that caused major flooding across the city.Some people have still not been able to return to their homes.Last week, Brown and councillors met to discuss how Auckland council proposed to engage as central government developed a national policy response to locations severely affected by flooding and land instability, including manage...
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
The Economist

What sort of king will Charles III be?

Early signs indicate that he intends to model his reign on his mother’s.

The Economist 10:10am
Finance

Tower cuts profit guidance by $10m on back of large events

The cost estimate for the Auckland and Upper North Island floods is up by $100 million.

Staff reporters 9:50am
DHL lets NZ customers fly cargo with 'virtual' sustainable aviation fuel
Environment

DHL customers can reduce emissions through sustainable certificates as the company starts using waste oil fuel.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Law & Regulation Free

Guidance needed on greenwashing rules

Disposal and recycling claims have been a “big focus” for the Commerce Commission.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 05 May 2023
Environment

NZ shows little interest in Australian phosphate pollution fix

An Australian company wants to fix the phosphate pollution in NZ's lakes.

Greg Hurrell 01 May 2023