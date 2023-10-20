Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Wilding pine funding is 'finger-in-the-dyke' stuff, says Simon Upton

Wilding pine funding is 'finger-in-the-dyke' stuff, says Simon Upton
Wilding Pine Network coordinator Jo Ritchie on a survey flight last year. (Image: Wilding Pines Network)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
The parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton said the control of wilding pines would be thrown into reverse if more long-term funding wasn’t secured.Despite criticising the lack of funding for the programme, Upton suggested it could have diverted funding from other weed problems needing national coordination.He also called for a levy on commercial planters of conifer forests to help cover the costs of wilding pine management, as suggested last year by Landcare Research.The National Wilding Conifer Control Programme (NWCC...
NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023
Markets Market close

NZX50 sinks to lowest point for 2023

The S&P/NZX50 index closed at 10,994.08, down 141.505 points or 1.27%.

Staff reporters 6:16pm
Law & Regulation

TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation

The Maritime Union of NZ said change had begun, but the cost was too high.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
TAIC report on port deaths fingers poor regulation
Media

Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

MediaWorks incurred a loss of $125.9 million in the financial year ended December 31.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
Doubt over whether MediaWorks can 'continue as a going concern'

More Environment

There's nothing black and white about ESG
Opinion

Julia Jones: There's nothing black and white about ESG

It's time to consciously uncouple ESG from the marketing department.

Julia Jones 19 Oct 2023
Auckland council spends big on rubbish ads
Editor's Picks

Auckland council spends big on rubbish ads

Auckland council spent $4.8m on waste and recycling ads in the past three years.

Cécile Meier 18 Oct 2023
Move to reduce emissions 'makes sense'
Property

Move to reduce emissions 'makes sense'

It is still more emissions-friendly to import engineered timber than to use local trees.

Brent Melville 09 Oct 2023
The waste boss starting her fight against rubbish at home
Environment

The waste boss starting her fight against rubbish at home

Auckland Council waste manager Parul Sood is on a mission to slash rubbish.

Cécile Meier 06 Oct 2023