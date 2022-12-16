Yet more RMA reform reading for submitters

There are 800 pages of draft environmental legislation to consider. (Image: Unsplash)

As if having to prepare select committee submissions on 800 pages of draft environmental legislation over the Christmas break wasn’t enough, the select committee overseeing the process has published no fewer than 44 briefing notes from the environment ministry to assist the process.The environment select committee has published the papers in the submissions and advice sections relating to the Natural and Built Environment and Spatial Planning bills on the parliamentary website.The papers set out in detail who government official...