Environment

Your coffee cup needs a climate rating, too

Many recyclers can't process paperboard cups if they contain plastic. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 16 Sep 2023
By David Fickling Here’s a quick game for the climate-conscious. Try ranking these disposable beverage containers from least to most environmentally friendly: aluminium; glass; paperboard; plastic bottle; plastic pouch.★Unless you’re an expert in the subject, it’s likely that your answers are a long way from reality. That’s a problem. Packaging is a US$1 trillion (NZ$1.68t) market that generates hundreds of millions of tonnes of waste every year – but our ideas about it are often based more on hunches tha...
