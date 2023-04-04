Menu
Employers say living wage good for business

Service sector employers say paying staff the living wage keeps workers and customers loyal and happy. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Paying a living wage can be critical to business success, say employers who are paying traditional minimum wage workers such as cleaners $3.30 more than what is legally required.The 370 employers who are accredited by Living Wage Movement Aotearoa pay a minimum wage based on what researchers calculate an average couple with two children, working 60 hours a week between them, need to cover reasonable living costs plus a 3% Kiwisaver contribution.The number crunching exercise is done every five years and then updated with an annual cost of living...
Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Scenario planning detects and deals with issues that could be a problem years ahead. 

Victoria Mulligan 7:40am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:26am
