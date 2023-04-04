Employers say living wage good for business

Service sector employers say paying staff the living wage keeps workers and customers loyal and happy. (Image: Getty)

Paying a living wage can be critical to business success, say employers who are paying traditional minimum wage workers such as cleaners $3.30 more than what is legally required.The 370 employers who are accredited by Living Wage Movement Aotearoa pay a minimum wage based on what researchers calculate an average couple with two children, working 60 hours a week between them, need to cover reasonable living costs plus a 3% Kiwisaver contribution.The number crunching exercise is done every five years and then updated with an annual cost of living...