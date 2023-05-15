Menu
Act would create a two-rate tax system

Act would create a two-rate tax system
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 15 May 2023
The Act party wants to create a two-rate tax system which its leader, David Seymour, says reduces the incentive for tax avoidance. The likely coalition partner for National released its alternative budget on Monday morning, kicking off the week in which the government will release its last budget before October’s election. Given the current economic environment and the impact of the clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle, both prime minister Chris Hipkins and finance minister Grant Robertson have been out dampening down expectations ah...
