Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Jarden's Grant Lowe said Heartland should have lower bad loans. (Image: Jarden)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
Heartland Group produced one of the better results for the reporting season just gone and analysts have been sharpening their 12-month target prices for the bank-owning finance group.Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson upped his target price to $2 from $1.91 but kept its investment recommendation at “neutral” while Jarden’s Grant Lowe was more upbeat with a $2.27 target, up from $2.09, and an “overweight” recommendation.Heartland shares were trading at $1.81 when the analysts published their reports and have since...
