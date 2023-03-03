Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Jarden's Grant Lowe said Heartland should have lower bad loans. (Image: Jarden)

Heartland Group produced one of the better results for the reporting season just gone and analysts have been sharpening their 12-month target prices for the bank-owning finance group.Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson upped his target price to $2 from $1.91 but kept its investment recommendation at “neutral” while Jarden’s Grant Lowe was more upbeat with a $2.27 target, up from $2.09, and an “overweight” recommendation.Heartland shares were trading at $1.81 when the analysts published their reports and have since...