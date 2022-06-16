See full details
ANZ Bank NZ confirms Amanda Owen as CFO

Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Jun 2022

Chief financial officer Amanda Owen previously worked for KPMG. (Image: supplied)
ANZ Bank New Zealand said it has confirmed Amanda Owen as its chief financial officer (CFO) after she has been acting in that role since July 2021.Owen has been with ANZ NZ since 2002 and has held a number of roles including head of finance business partnering and divisional financial controller, and she previously worked for accounting firm KPMG in Wellington and London.“Amanda has demonstrated her strong skill set and leadership abilities as acting CFO. We’re delighted to have someone of her calibre in this key role,” said c...

