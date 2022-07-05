See full details
ANZ cuts two-year home loan special rate

Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

ANZ Bank New Zealand said it is cutting its two-year fixed home loan special rate from 5.8% to 5.45% “following recent wholesale rate movements”.The bank is also cutting its standard two-year rate from 6.4% to 6.05% with both new rates effective from today.The two-year swap rate has fallen from 4.56% on June 15 to 3.8% late on Monday.“While wholesale rates remain volatile and the official cash rate is expected to continue to rise, where there is an opportunity, we will pass savings onto customers,” ANZ said.“Intere...

RBA hikes rates by 50 basis points
Ella Somers | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

The RBA’s hike was widely expected to be either in the 25bp or 50bp camp so the decision to go with a 50bp jump didn’t come as a huge surprise.

Health
Kiwis' mental health down during pandemic, says wellbeing survey
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

A Statistics NZ wellbeing survey that was cut short by last year's covid lockdown shows that more than a quarter of the population suffered from poor mental health.

Energy
Genesis could extend Huntly's life to post-2040 using biomass
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Genesis considers the lifecycle of the Rankine units running on biomass can be extended to 2040 and possibly beyond.

