Rising rates, inflation bite into credit demand

Staff reporters
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Falling confidence and rising inflation and interest rates are eating into disposable incomes and contributing to sharp declines in consumer, mortgage and business lending.The latest data from credit reporting company Centrix showed all new household lending in May was down 33% on May last year and business credit demand was down 13%.Customer inquiries for Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and new credit card demand were down 32% and 22% in May compared with the same month last year.But while new residential mortgage lending was down 34% compared with...

RBA hikes rates by 50 basis points
Ella Somers | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

The RBA’s hike was widely expected to be either in the 25bp or 50bp camp so the decision to go with a 50bp jump didn’t come as a huge surprise.

Kiwis' mental health down during pandemic, says wellbeing survey
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

A Statistics NZ wellbeing survey that was cut short by last year's covid lockdown shows that more than a quarter of the population suffered from poor mental health.

Genesis could extend Huntly's life to post-2040 using biomass
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Genesis considers the lifecycle of the Rankine units running on biomass can be extended to 2040 and possibly beyond.

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

