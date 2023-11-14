Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift

ANZ still wary of inflation, employment as arrears lift
CEO Antonia Watson is pleased with how customers are managing. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
ANZ Bank New Zealand is still wary of resurgent inflation and job losses putting pressure on its borrowers, who are so far managing their way through the higher interest rate environment. The country’s biggest lender grew its mortgage loan book by 3% to $104.87 billion in the 12 months ended Sept 30 and increased its home loan accounts to 545,000 from 538,000, helping maintain its market share at 30.4%. ANZ’s NZ residential impairment charges increased to $235 million as at Sept 30 from $186m a year earlier, while res...
The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback
World

The charts that could predict the IPO market’s comeback

Companies see few reasons to rush to publicly list shares, with recent IPOs trading lower.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Markets

Sanford points to salmon success

Fishing company says salmon tracking ahead of projections but mussels slower to recover.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:35am
Sanford points to salmon success
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

More Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation
Finance

FMA mum on Tower investigation

The increased cost includes any regulatory penalty coming Tower's way.

Staff reporters 11:05am
Is there life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund?
Finance

Is there life left in Fonterra's shareholder fund?

Its AGM was held in Auckland on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ
Finance

Fatter margins soften hedging losses for ANZ NZ

The country's biggest lender held its mortgage market share.

Paul McBeth 13 Nov 2023
Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 13 Nov 2023