Are the Reserve Bank and Robertson at odds over a mandated review?

Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Are the Reserve Bank and Robertson at odds over a mandated review?
Finance minister Grant Robertson wants money printing included. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 20 Oct 2022
It looks like there’s some tension between minister of finance Grant Robertson and the Reserve Bank over whether money printing and the provision of cheap bank funding should be included in the scope of the current review of the monetary policy committee’s remit.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is now classing its money-printing programme and its provision of cheap bank funding as “alternative monetary policy”, or AMP, tools.The remit review, which began in June, is required at least every five years under the new...

