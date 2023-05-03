Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits

ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits
Not everyone is giving up on travel insurance. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 03 May 2023
ASB Bank’s credit card travel insurance cover will be underwritten by AIG from June after the lender said its existing insurer is getting out of the market. That exit comes after a slump in Chubb Life Insurance New Zealand’s travel insurance premiums, which have more than halved from a peak in 2018. Chubb’s travel premiums fell by almost 21% to $6.4 million in calendar 2022 from the prior year, accounting for 2% of the firm’s total premiums in the year. The slide was steep when the covid-19 pandemic hit in...
Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study
Energy

Use gas, not coal at Huntly, says new study

NZ needs new gas-fired power stations to back up renewable electricity.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light

The yield is way above comparable bonds from the likes of Infratil and Fletcher.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Synlait's 11.25% bond yield is a flashing red light
Opinion

David Chaplin: Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Mercer's ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows how negative 2022 was.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

More Finance

Christchurch social housing operator owes $10m to creditors
Finance

Christchurch social housing operator owes $10m to creditors

Receivers were appointed in late February and early March.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'
Finance

Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'

Rath was jailed last month for filing $1.5 million in fraudulent GST returns.

Riley Kennedy 02 May 2023
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate

Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 02 May 2023
Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%
Finance

Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%

The average value of new home loans was $338,598, down 18.9% on the previous six months.

Staff reporters 01 May 2023