ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
The mortgage market remains highly competitive. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
ASB Bank annual profit rose 6% as wider margins more than offset increased costs, with the country’s third-biggest lender noticing the slowdown through the second half of the financial year. Net profit rose to $1.56 billion in the 12 months ended June 30 from $1.47b a year earlier, with net interest income up 17.2% at $3.05b. Net interest margins widened 22 basis points to 2.44%, which parent CBA said reflected higher deposit margins in the rising interest rate environment, offset by lower lending margins due to swap rates, mortgage...
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 09, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 09, 2023

Finance

PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 08 Aug 2023
Finance

NZ’s five biggest life insurers sturdy enough to weather severe downturn

The life insurers didn't breach minimum solvency requirements.

Staff reporters 08 Aug 2023
Finance

Craigs taps Adrian Littlewood to join the board

Adrian Littlewood is beefing up his governance credentials.

Staff reporters 08 Aug 2023
Finance

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Administrators hope for better outcome than liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 07 Aug 2023