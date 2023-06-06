Menu
Auckland airport share sale: how not to win an argument

Wayne Brown prepares to run his mouth/argument for selling airport shares last week. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Wayne Brown’s crazy uncle routine is obscuring the fact that he’s got a very strong case in favour of selling the 18% share of Auckland international airport that Auckland council owns.It’s also obscuring a fact that Aucklanders aren't facing.That is, the city has failed for years to take advantage of the strategic potential that owning a large chunk of New Zealand’s gateway airport would normally confer.The fact is that if councillors vote on Thursday to quit the city’s shareholding in the airport, it will be...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Finance

Milford stood out from the pack: INFINZ judges

Milford took out the top diversified growth fund manager award at the INFINZ Awards.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Finance

FE Investments receiver dobs in potential breaches to regulators

FE Investments got through the GFC, but hit the wall in covid times.

Paul McBeth 02 Jun 2023
Finance

Kiwibank too small to keep up on open banking

The biggest NZ-owned bank will be two years behind the Big Four.

Ben Moore 02 Jun 2023
Finance

Liquidator working on former Fonterra client gives up after four months

Thomas Rodewald was only appointed in February.

Riley Kennedy 02 Jun 2023