Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Auckland's Lentes and Marcos tipped into liquidation

Auckland's Lentes and Marcos tipped into liquidation
Lentes and Marcos director Roei Reiss. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
The Auckland glasses retailer under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate has gone into liquidation. Lentes and Marcos (Spanish for lenses and frames) operated several retail stores across Auckland, including at some of the city’s well-known shopping venues such as Commercial Bay, Sylvia Park and Westfield Newmarket. Founded in 2013, the company sold Spanish-inspired glasses and also has optometrists.  While it traded as Lentes and Marcos, the company is registered as Vatocel (PTY) Limited – a South African-domicil...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

More Finance

Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023
ComCom eyes competition issues in payments systems
Finance

ComCom eyes competition issues in payments systems

The regulator has found some potential competitive barriers to retail payments system.

Paul McBeth 27 Mar 2023
ANZ revised milk price forecast as pressure continues
Finance

ANZ revised milk price forecast as pressure continues

ANZ Bank revised down its milk price forecast as further downward pressure comes on commodity prices.Dairy prices have been in decline in recent months as softer demand and increased milk volumes pull them down.That continued earlier this week with the Global Dairy Trade index fa...

Staff reporters 24 Mar 2023
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 24 Mar 2023