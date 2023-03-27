Auckland's Lentes and Marcos tipped into liquidation

Lentes and Marcos director Roei Reiss. (Image: LinkedIn)

The Auckland glasses retailer under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate has gone into liquidation. Lentes and Marcos (Spanish for lenses and frames) operated several retail stores across Auckland, including at some of the city’s well-known shopping venues such as Commercial Bay, Sylvia Park and Westfield Newmarket. Founded in 2013, the company sold Spanish-inspired glasses and also has optometrists. While it traded as Lentes and Marcos, the company is registered as Vatocel (PTY) Limited – a South African-domicil...