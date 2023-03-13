Menu
Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher

Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher
CEO Ross Taylor announced losses of more than $1 billion. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Australian law firm Mayweathers has filed a class action suit against Fletcher Building in Victoria’s supreme court relating to disclosure of the company’s losses on high-rise construction.Fletcher told the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) that the claim relates to its disclosures about its Building + Interiors (B+I) business, the one that was responsible for a number of high-rise projects, including the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct and the Sky City convention centre and hotel, between Aug 17, 2016, and Oct 23, 201...
