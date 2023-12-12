Menu
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

Tue, 12 Dec 2023
Australia’s Johns Lyng Group is expanding its foray into New Zealand after joining general insurer Tower’s panel of building repairs service companies. The Australian securities exchange-listed company said the deal is its first with a major NZ national insurer and builds on its trans-Tasman expansion.  Johns Lyng first set up an office in Auckland when an existing business partner Nick Boyd returned to his home town from Australia and spearheaded its NZ response to the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gab...
NZ sharemarket dips as investors await US data
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,382.58, down 66.89 points or 0.58%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson amid slowing of sales

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

Liquidators say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties.

Victoria Young 2:11pm
