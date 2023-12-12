Menu
Plastic flashes as retail card spending perks up in November

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
New Zealanders returned to the shops in November after getting their general election out of the way, with spending on credit and debit cards snapping two months in the doldrums. Core retail spending – which strips out expenditure on petrol, cars and autoparts – on electronic cards rose a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in November from October, turning around two months of declines. It  was the biggest monthly increase since January, according to Stats NZ.That was led by a 5.2% increase in spending on apparel, with spending on c...
Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson amid slowing of sales
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson amid slowing of sales

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

Liquidators say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties.

Victoria Young 2:11pm
Markets

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 2:10pm
