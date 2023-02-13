Menu
Bank branches closed as Cyclone Gabrielle hits

Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Many banks are closing their branches in areas worst affected by ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle.Bank of New Zealand said it's temporarily closing its branches and partner centres in areas identified as being at risk during the storm. Westpac said it closed all branches in Northland, and Kiwibank said it had closed all branches in Auckland, Northland, Whitianga, Thames and Whakatane.“Some of our branches in Auckland and Coromandel are also closed or may shut early,” Westpac said.ANZ Bank NZ said all its Auckland, Northland, C...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm