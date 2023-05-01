Menu
Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Mon, 01 May 2023
The value of new home loans decreased by nearly 19% in the second half of last year, figures released by the New Zealand Banking Association show.The average value of new home loans was $338,598, down 18.9% on the previous six months.Over the same period, the Official Cash Rate went from 2.5% to 4.25%, with inflation peaking at 7.2%.The association’s chief executive, Roger Beaumont, said many households were doing it tough given the rising cost of living and rising interest rates.“So, while the Reserve Bank is raising the cost of bo...
Property Press to close after 45 years
Media

Property Press to close after 45 years

Despite a steady recovery in 2021, the magazine was hit by a recent decline in volumes and rising costs.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Economy

Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 12:00pm
Property

New listings drop, house asking prices down 10%

Property market metrics show the national average asking price is now almost $100,000 down on a year ago.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Simon Bridges appointed chair of CC Group
Finance

Simon Bridges appointed chair of CC Group

Former National party leader and current Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Bridges has been appointed chair of commercial and residential services company CC Group.Bridges led the National party from 2018 to 2020 and was a cabinet minister in John Key’s governmen...

Staff reporters 8:05am
Five books on the best approaches to being an investor
Finance

Five books on the best approaches to being an investor

What to read to understand how to make your money grow.

The Economist 30 Apr 2023
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'
Finance

Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named
Finance

Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023