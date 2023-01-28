Menu
Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks have offered emergency assistance. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Banks have been quick to offer assistance to flood-hit customers with financial assistance and relief.ASB said this morning that its weather-affected customers would have a range of financial options to help those affected by the severe weather event.They included the option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months, as well as offering an overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers.Emergency assistance could be offered to personal, farming and business customer...
Economy

Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

International flights in and out of Auckland are more complex than domestic flights, says Air NZ.

Rebecca Howard 1:50pm
On the Money

On the Money: Chippy meets the business world, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more

OTM this week: Chris Hipkins, Brad Olsen, SkyCity’s David Attenborough, and more.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Opinion

Guy Beatson: Directors are already ahead of the curve on ESG

It's difficult to see much risk to directors from explicitly stating they may consider ESG concerns.

Guy Beatson 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

Dunedin's Otago Excavation owes $3m to creditors

The company went into liquidation and receivership in November.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jan 2023
Finance

ASB scraps monthly fees

The general trend in recent years has been for banks to reduce fees.

Jenny Ruth 27 Jan 2023
Finance

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Finance

SkyCity recruits former Tabcorp boss to sit on its board

New SkyCity Entertainment Group director David Attenborough has experience of dealing with money-laundering allegations.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023