Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks have offered emergency assistance. (Image: Getty)

Banks have been quick to offer assistance to flood-hit customers with financial assistance and relief.ASB said this morning that its weather-affected customers would have a range of financial options to help those affected by the severe weather event.They included the option to suspend home loan principal repayments for up to three months, as well as offering an overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers.Emergency assistance could be offered to personal, farming and business customer...