Banks 'welcome' prospect of an inquiry

NZBA CEO Roger Beaumont said banks are competitive. (Image: Supplied)

The banking industry is welcoming the National party’s call for a select committee inquiry into the sector, which follows earlier calls for the Commerce Commission to conduct a market study of banks.“Our banks operate in a competitive market. The industry would welcome the opportunity to discuss bank profits and the contribution banks make to support the New Zealand economy, households and businesses,” NZ Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said.“There’s also legislation in the pipeline to help peopl...