Best of BusinessDesk: Why the government took Kiwibank back

After 20 years as part of NZ Post, Jim Anderton's baby – Kiwibank – will be a standalone government-owned bank. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
The resumption of direct government ownership of 100% of Kiwibank is being talked up politically as another bold move by a government determined to deliver competition. In the same way that a supermarket regulator will likely be announced later in the week, and in line with tough talk on petrol prices and uncompetitive building products supply, the government gets to ensure there will be New Zealand-owned competitors for the big four Aussie-owned banks. That may well be so, but how we got to this point is a bit less exciting than that and is, t...
Rabobank gets $3m statutory demand made against it dismissed

Warren Phillips tried to say the bank owed him the money when it did not.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
World

Why a global recession is inevitable

The world is reeling from shocks in geopolitics, energy and economics.

The Economist 5:00am
Transport ANALYSIS

Christchurch misses out in transport funding lottery

Is Christchurch getting screwed? Oliver Lewis argues that high-growth areas are missing out on transport cash.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: Bizcap puts nine companies into receivership

The lender has pulled the plug on multiple small businesses it lent money.

Riley Kennedy 07 Jan 2023
Law & Regulation

Vac Group NZ's creditor tips companies into liquidation

The watershed meeting was expected to be held this week.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Finance

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

The airline announced its capital raise in March last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023