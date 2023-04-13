Menu
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says house price surges are often caused by interest rate movements. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Demand for better quality housing, which cannot be quickly met from new supply, is a major reason for unsustainable house prices, says a Reserve Bank of New Zealand paper by researcher Andrew Coleman.The paper also argues that temporary house price surges are often caused by interest rate movements and that the decline in global rates over the last two decades is “likely to have been a factor in booming housing markets around the world and in New Zealand”.NZ experienced the most rapid increase in real house prices in the last 30 yea...
Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 12:23pm
