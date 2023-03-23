Bizcap tips two more Rainbow Corner entities into receivership

Rainbow Corner's Bhavini and Rahul Doshi being presented an award by former prime minister John Key. (Image: Facebook)

Australian-owned second-tier lender Bizcap has appointed its own receivers to two more companies in an embattled early childhood education group.Last Thursday, the Bank of New Zealand appointed PwC’s John Fisk and Stephen White to 20 companies in the Rainbow Corner group, including its holding company, The Rainbow Group of Companies.Now, Bizcap has appointed Brent Kijurina, of Hall Chadwick, as receiver of two more: Porse Franchising (NZ) and The Rainbow Corner Educational Trust Red Beach.Both companies are separate, according to the...