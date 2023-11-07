Menu
BNZ bankrupts 'hopelessly insolvent' former Highlanders co-owner in Australia

Matt Davey. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Bank of New Zealand has bankrupted former Highlanders co-owner Matthew Davey across the Tasman.Three years ago, Davey’s Fortress Information Systems, which traded as Ticket Rocket, as well as three other subsidiaries such as Dash Tickets, collapsed owing millions to creditors. This included $4.9 million owed to Bank of NZ (BNZ). The company’s downfall started when it failed to pay Palmerston North city council as agreed in a contract, which resulted in it going to the high court for a freezing order over Fortress' bank acco...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
