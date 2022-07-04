See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Finance

BNZ's sleight-of-hand $20k cashback offer for new mortgages

Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Jul 2022

BNZ's sleight-of-hand $20k cashback offer for new mortgages
(Image: Deposit Photos)
Staff reporters
Mon, 04 Jul 2022
RELATED
In another sign of how competitive the mortgage market is becoming as the volume of lending drops, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is offering new mortgage customers up to $20,000 back in cash.The offer trumps the government-owned Kiwibank’s offer in early June of up to $10,000 cash to new mortgage customers, which expired in late June.However, both banks' offers are up to 1% of each loan back in cash. The National Australia Bank-owned BNZ is capping its offer at double Kiwibank’s.Given that few customers of either bank are likely...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ shares start second half of the year more positively
Ella Somers | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

“The kiwi dollar is always going to be like a cork on the waves of global sentiment,” independent treasury adviser Peter Cavanaugh said.

Technology
Weak incentives make NZ’s gaming industry look to Australia
Ben Moore | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

NZ’s gaming studios are heading to warmer waters as local incentives don’t come close to Australia’s offer of a 40% tax rebate on every dollar they spend.

Property
Stay put in EQ vulnerable buildings, MBIE says
Brent Melville | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

New building ratings weren't developed as a reason for businesses to exit earthquake-vulnerable buildings.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.