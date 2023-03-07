Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

David Henry. (Image: Supplied)

Lawyers involved in Bob Jones' company's attempt to declare David Henry bankrupt have gone away to confirm there was no side agreement involved in the debt outstanding between the property mogul and his former lessee.The hearing at the high court in Auckland before associate judge Rachel Sussock relates to a two-year-long dispute between the pair over unpaid rent. In May last year, David Henry was ordered to pay Jones’ entity Robt Jones 151 Limited (RJL) roughly $283,000 with interest and costs.Henry’s application for suppre...