Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court
David Henry. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
Lawyers involved in Bob Jones' company's attempt to declare David Henry bankrupt have gone away to confirm there was no side agreement involved in the debt outstanding between the property mogul and his former lessee.The hearing at the high court in Auckland before associate judge Rachel Sussock relates to a two-year-long dispute between the pair over unpaid rent. In May last year, David Henry was ordered to pay Jones’ entity Robt Jones 151 Limited (RJL) roughly $283,000 with interest and costs.Henry’s application for suppre...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 5:05am
Politics

Can $400m be trimmed from government contractors' bill?

The government says consultants are needed to design new roads and schools. 

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

Jenny Ruth: A rare win for Pushpay’s local shareholders

There’s a long history of foreign private equity firms milking the NZ market.

Jenny Ruth 06 Mar 2023
Finance

Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 03 Mar 2023
Finance

Burns Group liquidated by former landlords

The liquidation of the Dunedin holding company took effect yesterday.

Riley Kennedy 03 Mar 2023
Finance

Insurers likely to hike premiums to pay for costs of climate change

 Insurers batten down the hatches ahead of predicted premium hikes.

Paul McBeth 02 Mar 2023