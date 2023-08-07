Menu
Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration
Brothers Beer's City Works Depot site. (Image: DGR)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
Voluntary administrators have been appointed to Auckland craft brewer and wholesaler Brothers Beer.PwC’s Stephen White and John Fisk were appointed to the group’s three entities on Monday and said they hoped to be in a position to put a “credible” restructuring proposal to creditors for a vote within the next month.“The objective will be to deliver a better outcome for them than if the group is simply liquidated,” White said in a statement.Founded in 2012 by Anthony Browne and Andy Larsen, it operates as a cr...
NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket flat as Restaurant Brands' shares plummet

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,934.24, down 8.96 points or 0.08%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Primary Sector

Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Bottom trawling is the industry's No 1 issue, but fixing it seems a tall order.

Jem Traylen 3:15pm
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing
Primary Sector

Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over

The top trade negotiator spoke at the Red Meat Sector Conference on Monday.

Riley Kennedy 1:25pm
Vangelis Vitalis: 'Golden weather' for NZ trade policy is over

TSB to shut a third of its branches
Finance

TSB to shut a third of its branches

The bank is working through the change with staff.

Staff reporters 4:40pm
Cooking the Books podcast: how one woman paid off $187,000 of debt in two years
Finance Free

Cooking the Books podcast: how one woman paid off $187,000 of debt in two years

How one woman went from being deeply in debt to buying into a castle in Italy.

Frances Cook 5:00am
'Not satisfied': ACCC rejects ANZ's Suncorp Bank acquisition
Finance

‘Not satisfied’: ACCC rejects ANZ’s Suncorp Bank acquisition

ACCC said the merger wasn’t likely to “substantially lessen competition”.

Staff reporters 04 Aug 2023
Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley
Finance

Administrators recommend liquidation for Happy Valley

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 04 Aug 2023