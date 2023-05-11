Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation
Finance minister Grant Robertson. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 11 May 2023
Finance minister Grant Robertson told the Wellington Chamber of Commerce that Budget 2023 will include $4 billion of savings and reprioritization over the four-year forecast period.“For the most part, this funding has gone toward funding agencies’ existing cost pressures,” Robertson said.He will provide more detail when the budget is released on May 18 but noted, “these savings have been found across a wide range of areas, some of which have been well publicised already”.   "This kind of work is ongo...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

More Finance

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Finance Free

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Muriwai is the canary in the minefield of managed retreat.

Pattrick Smellie 8:21am
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023
Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are
Finance

Ann Sherry: Cyber hackers are better organised than we are

Westpac NZ's ex-CEO says cyber security woes “keep me awake at night”. 

Ella Somers 09 May 2023
Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges
Finance

Westpac NZ profit knocked by mounting impairment charges

Customers are switching to term deposits. 

Paul McBeth 08 May 2023