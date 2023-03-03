Menu
Burns Group liquidated by former landlords

A Burns Group logging truck. (Image: Burns Group)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
The former landlords of a southern businessman’s multiple businesses have managed to close in on his holding company after previously trying to evict it.Yesterday in the high court at Dunedin, Elizabeth Keene and Luke Norman, of KPMG Christchurch were appointed liquidators of Burns Group (2018) on the application of Jeffrey and Rosslyn Roberts and Cook Allan Gibson Trustee Company Limited.They were the Burns Group’s landlords at its site in Mosgiel, outside of Dunedin.Burns Group, which is half owned and directed by Malcolm Burns, w...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Warnings of ‘extensive litigation’ in RMA reform

The judiciary doesn't want to get bogged down in environmental litigation. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Media

Cam Wallace leaves behind a divided MediaWorks

The MediaWorks CEO's resignation draws a line under an era of transformation.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

Finance

Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Finance

Insurers likely to hike premiums to pay for costs of climate change

 Insurers batten down the hatches ahead of predicted premium hikes.

Paul McBeth 02 Mar 2023
Finance

Did exclusion from RBNZ cheap money hurt Heartland?

Heartland seems to be saying the Reserve Bank’s scheme to give banks cheap funding put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Jenny Ruth 02 Mar 2023
Finance

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 02 Mar 2023