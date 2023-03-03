Burns Group liquidated by former landlords

A Burns Group logging truck. (Image: Burns Group)

The former landlords of a southern businessman’s multiple businesses have managed to close in on his holding company after previously trying to evict it.Yesterday in the high court at Dunedin, Elizabeth Keene and Luke Norman, of KPMG Christchurch were appointed liquidators of Burns Group (2018) on the application of Jeffrey and Rosslyn Roberts and Cook Allan Gibson Trustee Company Limited.They were the Burns Group’s landlords at its site in Mosgiel, outside of Dunedin.Burns Group, which is half owned and directed by Malcolm Burns, w...