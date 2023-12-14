Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Citibank NZ cops warning from RBNZ over money-laundering rule breaches

Citibank NZ cops warning from RBNZ over money-laundering rule breaches
The bank did not follow anti-money laundering rules. (Image: Greg Bowker)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The New Zealand arm of the United States’ third largest bank has copped a formal warning from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for failing to observe anti-money laundering rules on 64,000 transactions between 2017 and 2022.The transactions occurred between January 2017 and July 2020 and between November 2021 and April 2022.Citibank NZ self-reported the issues and had co-operated throughout the RBNZ’s investigation, said the central bank’s director of enforcement and resolution, Kerry Beaumont.“This formal warning to Citib...
Jarden/NAB tie-up creates FirstCape wealth manager
Finance

Jarden/NAB tie-up creates FirstCape wealth manager

The move to split Jarden's operations was first flagged in October last year.

Staff reporters 10:05am
World

COP28 climate deal puts pressure on renewables

Price declines and surging growth in solar and wind make ambitious goals more realistic.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
COP28 climate deal puts pressure on renewables
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 14, 2023