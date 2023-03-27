ComCom eyes competition issues in payments systems

Tap, tap, go. (Image: Getty)

The Commerce Commission wants to find out whether there are barriers to a more competitive retail payments system.The antitrust regulator was tasked with monitoring how the sector operates as part of legislative changes that capped the interchange fees charged for credit and debit card transactions. The Commerce Commission (ComCom) started its monitoring programme in October and released guidance on interchange fee regulation in December.Chair John Small wrote to market participants this month updating them on the regulator’s work program...