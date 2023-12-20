Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Comcom issues warning to debt recovery business

Comcom issues warning to debt recovery business
DebtManagers has been found to have likely breached the Fair Trading Act and is now under new ownership. (Image: Getty)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Wed, 20 Dec 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

For more than a year, the Commerce Commission received complaints about debt-recovery business DebtManagers. After an investigation, findings were released this week that it has found DebtManagers likely breached the Fair Trading Act for misrepresentation and pursuing the wrong person for a debt. DebtManagers is owned by a consortium that includes Mark Albert Laurence Francis, who in his role as executive general manager told Stuff in May he was trying to “be the conscience of the industry”. He is not to be confused with r...
Treasury warns about climate risks
Policy

Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Economy

Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books

More work on the tax programme is still to come. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Willis draws bright line to revive deteriorating books