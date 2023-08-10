Menu
Commerce Commission says NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

(Image: Commerce Commission)
Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
The Commerce Commission says its initial review of banks found they were more profitable than overseas counterparts and its market study will be focussing on home loans and personal deposit accounts.Commission chair John Small said the preliminary findings “raise questions for us” and the commission wanted to understand whether lack of competition in personal banking was a contributing factor. “This is important in the context of our study as profitability can serve as an indicator of the intensity of competition.”I...
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 notices from the NZX. 

Rebecca Howard 4:40pm
What the BlackRock fund isn't

It's not a partnership. But the government did pitch BlackRock on NZ.

Oliver Lewis 12:10pm
Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour
It ended up granting the application saying the benefits would be substantial.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows
The quarter hasn't been kind to conservative funds, but returns remain positive.

Staff reporters 09 Aug 2023
ASB lifts profit 6% as rising rates bolster margins
The NZ arm's earnings growth outpaced the wider group.

Paul McBeth 09 Aug 2023