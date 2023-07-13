Menu
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Industrial still the preferred asset class. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
The appetite for commercial property lending has improved over the past quarter, but banks and other lenders are baking "substantial pricing premiums" into their deals.And that's not likely to change anytime soon, according to a second-quarter lender sentiment survey of banks, pension funds and securities companies.The survey, conducted by commercial realtor CBRE, suggests "all-in" interest rates will continue to increase via lenders’ margins.There is consensus, however, that those increases will be at a slowe...
Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time
Policy

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%

Real estate market staggers back to life as interest rates hit ceiling.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Ezibuy owes more than $100m, administrators recommend liquidation
Finance

Unsecured creditors likely to get nothing.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal
Finance

The dispute will head to trial in September.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits
Finance

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023
Major US banks face higher capital requirements
Finance

The banks are facing one of the biggest regulatory overhauls since the financial crisis.

Bloomberg 12 Jul 2023