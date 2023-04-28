Menu
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

Staff reporters
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large amounts of debt.“While jobs are still plentiful, the economy is beginning to slow, and media articles about tougher times ahead are common," she said.The detailPerceptions of current personal financial situations lifted one point to a net -25...
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 5:45pm
Law & Regulation

Maritime NZ files charges over two port worker deaths

The charges were lodged after complex investigations and come with a fine of up to $1.5 million.

Oliver Lewis 2:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: NZ Rugby’s shocking financial black eye

In the real commercial world, a single-year performance like NZ Rugby's would see a company’s share price fall through the floor.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named
Finance

Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Staff reporters 9:37am
ANZ now expects house prices to fall 18%
Finance

ANZ now expects house prices to fall 18%

ANZ’s economists now expects house prices to fall 18% from the November 2021 peak and bottom out in June.It previously signalled they would fall 22% but noted housing market data has been stronger than expected. "On the back of that, some falls in fixed mortgage rates and the pro...

Staff reporters 9:00am
JBWere NZ settles on Duco platform
Finance

JBWere NZ settles on Duco platform

JBWere is purging itself of customer spreadsheets. 

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023
ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches
Finance

ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches

ANZ reported its breach to the Reserve Bank.

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023