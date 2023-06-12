Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why ETF trading is down, and what it means for your strategy. Hosted by Frances Cook.





After a couple of years of hype and covid boredom, it looks like the shares investing scene is crashing back to earth.

Figures from the New Zealand stock exchange show exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trading is down about 75% in the last year, aka, investors aren’t buying and selling as many of those ETFs.

There are a few things that could be feeding this trend, and I suspect higher interest rates and a higher cost of living are part of it.

We’ll get into those as part of the discussion today.

But another factor is that if other investors aren’t so keen on shares right now, does this mean there’s an opportunity for the investors who stay in the game?

Quite possibly.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Dean Anderson founder and chief executive of Kernel.

