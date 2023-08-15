Menu
Could Happy Valley Nutrition be saved from liquidation?
The site of its planned factory in Otorohanga. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Happy Valley Nutrition’s creditors have given the administrators an extra month to see if there's any substance in potential deals to save the embattled wannabe milk processor.The Australian stock exchange-listed company planned to build a dairy factory in the Waikato town of Otorohanga but ran out of capital.Those owed money by Happy Valley gathered last week to vote on whether to tip it into liquidation.McGarthNicol’s Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone, who were appointed administrators in July, had recommended...
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

